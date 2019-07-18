Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
The Vale Crematorium
Luton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Gittins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Gittins

Notice Condolences

Christopher Gittins Notice
Gittins Christopher
"Chris" In Loving Memory of Christopher
"Chris" who passed away tragically on 4th July 2019, aged 65 years.
Sadly missed by his daughters
Debbie and Cheryl and grandchildren Ainsley, Aston and Anais.
Friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
The Vale Crematorium, Luton on
Friday 26th July at 12.00 noon.
All welcome to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only, donations in Memory of Chris are to The Dogs Trust.
All enquiries to
Butterfly Funerals Ltd.
39 Elm Avenue, Caddington,
Luton, LU1 4HS.
Tele: 01582 968130
Published in Luton News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.