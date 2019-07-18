|
|
|
Gittins Christopher
"Chris" In Loving Memory of Christopher
"Chris" who passed away tragically on 4th July 2019, aged 65 years.
Sadly missed by his daughters
Debbie and Cheryl and grandchildren Ainsley, Aston and Anais.
Friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
The Vale Crematorium, Luton on
Friday 26th July at 12.00 noon.
All welcome to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only, donations in Memory of Chris are to The Dogs Trust.
All enquiries to
Butterfly Funerals Ltd.
39 Elm Avenue, Caddington,
Luton, LU1 4HS.
Tele: 01582 968130
Published in Luton News on July 18, 2019