Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:30
Small Chapel at Luton Vale
DOYLE Christopher (Paddy) Of Lewsey Farm and
formerly Dublin, in the Luton & Dunstable Hospital aged 81 years.

He leaves behind his Partner,
Children and Grandchildren.

His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 12.30 in the Small Chapel at Luton Vale, followed by burial. Family flowers only please, though donations in Christopher's memory would be gratefully accepted and may be left in the collection plate on the day. Please address all enquiries c/o Benedict Funeral Directors, Bedford Square, Houghton Regis. 01582 249268.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 28, 2019
