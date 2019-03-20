Home

White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
14:15
The Priory Church
Dunstable
View Map
Christine Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS Christine Janet née Turvey Passed away peacefully
on 8th March 2019
aged 60 years.

Wife to David,
mother to Susannah and Christopher
and sister to Suzanne.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Priory Church, Dunstable on
Thursday 28th March at 2:15 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Christine
may be made, if desired, to
Macmillan Nurses c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street, South,
Dunstable, Beds LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
