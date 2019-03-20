|
|
|
MATTHEWS Christine Janet née Turvey Passed away peacefully
on 8th March 2019
aged 60 years.
Wife to David,
mother to Susannah and Christopher
and sister to Suzanne.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Priory Church, Dunstable on
Thursday 28th March at 2:15 p.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Christine
may be made, if desired, to
Macmillan Nurses c/o
White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street, South,
Dunstable, Beds LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
