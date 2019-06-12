Home

CATLIN Carole Diane Passed away on
4th June 2019
aged 76 years.
A much loved wife, mother and
grandmother she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
West Street Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 24th June 2019 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a burial.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Carole may be made, if desired, to Mount Vernon Cancer Centre or The Keech Hospice Care c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 12, 2019
