Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmel Harte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmel Harte

Notice Condolences

Carmel Harte Notice
HARTE Carmel Passed away peacefully in hospital
with her family by her side on
9th March 2019, aged 80 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan and Grandma. Funeral service takes place at 11.00am on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Stopsley followed by interment at Luton General Cemetery, Rothesay Road. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Keech
Hospice Care may be given via www.memorygiving.com/carmelharte or sent to
Neville Funeral Service, Marsh Road, Luton LU3 2RZ. Tel. 01582 490005.


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now