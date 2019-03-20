|
|
|
HARTE Carmel Passed away peacefully in hospital
with her family by her side on
9th March 2019, aged 80 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan and Grandma. Funeral service takes place at 11.00am on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Stopsley followed by interment at Luton General Cemetery, Rothesay Road. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Keech
Hospice Care may be given via www.memorygiving.com/carmelharte or sent to
Neville Funeral Service, Marsh Road, Luton LU3 2RZ. Tel. 01582 490005.
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More