Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Requiem Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:15
St Vincents Roman Catholic Church
Houghton Regis
Notice Condolences

Carmel Buttigieg Notice
BUTTIGIEG Carmel
(Charlie)(Nenu) On 17th August 2019 aged 92 years old. Dearly missed by his wife Mary,
his 7 children, 12 grandchildren and
17 great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass will be held at 10.15am on Friday 13th September 2019 at St Vincents Roman Catholic Church, Houghton Regis, LU5 5RG followed by cremation at Luton Crematorium.
Carmel will be received into church at 5pm on Thursday 12th September. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Salvation Army (Dunstable) are invited to be sent to the charity direct. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton
Tel.01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019
