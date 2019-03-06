|
STAFF Brian Edward Of Luton,
passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on the
27th February 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to Mavis, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service takes place at 12:30pm on Friday 29th March 2019 at
Luton Crematorium in the
burial chapel. Family flowers only by request, donations for Rett UK
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/brianstaff. Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
