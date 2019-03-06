Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:30
Luton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Staff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Staff

Notice Condolences

Brian Staff Notice
STAFF Brian Edward Of Luton,
passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on the
27th February 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to Mavis, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service takes place at 12:30pm on Friday 29th March 2019 at
Luton Crematorium in the
burial chapel. Family flowers only by request, donations for Rett UK
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/brianstaff. Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now