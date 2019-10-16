|
PAYNE Brian Charles Of Flitwick passed away peacefully at home on 10th October 2019
aged 84 years. Husband of Pat,
father to Emma & James & grandfather to James, Bryanna,
Chloe, Abbey & Aiden.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations
if desired for Sue Ryder Care
(Palliative Care Hub) may be sent c/o
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
The Old Church,
Flitwick Road, Ampthill, MK45 2NT.
Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Luton News on Oct. 16, 2019