Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Payne

Notice Condolences

Brian Payne Notice
PAYNE Brian Charles Of Flitwick passed away peacefully at home on 10th October 2019
aged 84 years. Husband of Pat,
father to Emma & James & grandfather to James, Bryanna,
Chloe, Abbey & Aiden.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 30th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations
if desired for Sue Ryder Care
(Palliative Care Hub) may be sent c/o
www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
The Old Church,
Flitwick Road, Ampthill, MK45 2NT.
Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Luton News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.