Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00
Luton Crematorium
Brian Murphy Notice
MURPHY Brian Of Luton, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his
side on 26th July 2019, after a
short illness, aged 79 years.
Loving father and pops.
Brian worked as a bus driver in Luton and surrounding counties from
the late 70's until the early 2000's.
Funeral service takes place at 10:00am on Monday 12th August 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations for Sue Ryder may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
brianmurphy.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005.


Published in Luton News on Aug. 7, 2019
