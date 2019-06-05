|
|
|
FARRELL Brian Patrick of Luton, passed away on
24th May 2019 aged 78 years.
Loving husband, father and grandfather. Funeral service takes place at 3:00 pm on Thursday 13th June 2019 at Luton Crematorium. Family flowers only please and colour is invited to be worn at the service.
If desired donations may be made online for Music 24 on www.memorygiving.com/brianfarrell. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
Read More