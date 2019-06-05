Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
15:00
Luton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Farrell

Notice Condolences

Brian Farrell Notice
FARRELL Brian Patrick of Luton, passed away on
24th May 2019 aged 78 years.
Loving husband, father and grandfather. Funeral service takes place at 3:00 pm on Thursday 13th June 2019 at Luton Crematorium. Family flowers only please and colour is invited to be worn at the service.
If desired donations may be made online for Music 24 on www.memorygiving.com/brianfarrell. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now