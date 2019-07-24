Home

Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
590 Hitchin Road
Stopsley, Bedfordshire LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:00
Luton Crematorium
Brenda Truman Notice
Truman Brenda Florence
(nee Stoker) Passed away in hospital
on July 8th 2019
aged 81 years. Beloved mum,
nan and great nan,
she will be so greatly missed by
all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place
at Luton Crematorium
1pm on Friday 26th July 2019. Donations to
The Prostate Cancer Research
Centre may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/
brendaflorencetruman.
Floral tributes and all enquiries C/o
Neville Funeral Service
590 Hitchin Road
Luton, LU2 7UG
tel:01582 414037.


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on July 24, 2019
