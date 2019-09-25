Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00
Luton Crematorium
Brenda Lyman Notice
LYMAN Brenda of Barton Le Clay
passed away peacefully
on 12th September 2019
aged 79 years.
Loving Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral service takes
place at 12:00pm
on Tuesday 1st October 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
No flowers please by request, donations for Blue Cross (Bedfordshire) or Macmillan Cancer
Support may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
brendalyman.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019
