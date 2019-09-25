|
LYMAN Brenda of Barton Le Clay
passed away peacefully
on 12th September 2019
aged 79 years.
Loving Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Funeral service takes
place at 12:00pm
on Tuesday 1st October 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
No flowers please by request, donations for Blue Cross (Bedfordshire) or Macmillan Cancer
Support may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
brendalyman.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019