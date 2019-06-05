Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30
The Vale Cemetery Chapel
Betty Parkin Notice
PARKIN Betty Of Wheatfield Road Luton, passed away peacefully on the 17th May 2019
aged 80 years.
Loving Mother and Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at 10:30 am on Thursday 6th June 2019 at The Vale Cemetery Chapel followed by the interment. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired can be made online for Keech Hospice Care (Children's Services) via www.memorygiving.com/bettyparkin. Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005.



Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
