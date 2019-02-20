Home

Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00
North Hertfordshire Crematorium
Betty Crowe Notice
CROWE Betty Of Henlow formerly of Luton
Passed away peacefully on
4th February aged 90 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Sid Crowe (deceased).
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at 11am on Monday, 11th March at
North Hertfordshire
Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be made for
Smile Train and sent via
Neville Funeral Service, 24 Clifton Road, Shefford SG17
5AE Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
