CROWE Betty Of Henlow formerly of Luton
Passed away peacefully on
4th February aged 90 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Sid Crowe (deceased).
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at 11am on Monday, 11th March at
North Hertfordshire
Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be made for
Smile Train and sent via
Neville Funeral Service, 24 Clifton Road, Shefford SG17
5AE Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
