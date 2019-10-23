Home

Betty Bromley

Notice Condolences

Betty Bromley Notice
BROMLEY Betty Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 2nd October 2019,
aged 89 years.

Will be sadly missed by her
loving Husband Eric,
Son and Daughter,
Betty's Grandchildren,
Great Grandchildren,
and all her friends and Carer's.

The funeral Service will take place
at The Vale Crematorium, Luton
on Friday 1st November 2019 at 2pm.

Flowers are welcome, or if desired Donations to The Stroke Fund, c/o Shires Funeral Directors,
Vernon House, Dunstable,
Beds, LU5 4EX.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019
