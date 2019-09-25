Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30
St George's Church
Toddington
Beryl Gadsden Notice
GADSDEN Beryl Violet
(nee Hughes) Of Toddington passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on
14th September 2019, aged 80 years.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, loving husband David,
sons Mark & Glen, partners Teresa & Helen, grandchildren Charlie & Harry, sister Janet and brother Michael
and their families.
Her funeral will be held at
St George's Church, Toddington at 10:30am on Friday 11th October 2019 followed by a private committal at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Marie Curie to be made directly on the day.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Tel: 01582 490005


Published in Luton News on Sept. 25, 2019
