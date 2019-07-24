|
CURRINGTON Beryl Passed away at her home in Flitwick,
on Thursday 18th July, aged 81.
She is now reunited with
Brian in the afterlife.
All who knew Beryl are invited to
join the family at a simple service
(in accordance with her wishes),
at Bedford Crematorium at 11:30
on Friday 2nd August.
Beryl requested no flowers,
donations to the Gurkhas, for those who wish to, and no sadness.
Her Son Keith is responsible for all arrangements and can be contacted at: [email protected]
Published in Luton News on July 24, 2019