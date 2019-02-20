|
CLARKE Bernard Arthur Of Luton, passed away after
a long illness on 8th February 2019
aged 80 years.
Beloved father and grandfather. Funeral service takes place at 3:00 pm on Friday 1st March 2019 at
Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations for Alzheimer's Society may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
bernardclarke.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Marsh Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
