CARBIN Bernard Joseph
'Barney' of Blundell Road Luton,
passed away peacefully
21st August 2019 aged 84 years.
Requiem mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Luton, followed by interment at
The Vale Cemetery.
Barney will be received into
church at 6:00pm on Monday
9th September 2019.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund and Harefield Hospital Charity
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
bernardcarbin.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019