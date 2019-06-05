|
PASCAL Benedicte Our family is devastated to announce
the untimely death of our wonderful
Benedicte Pascal who passed away
on 2nd May 2019 aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of Abdon, Mum to
Ann, Bridie, and Claudia. Nan to Jordan,
Joshua, Louis, Morgan and Carly.
Mum-in-law to John and Lawrence.
We miss you so very much.
Requiem mass will be held at
12.30pm on Friday 14th June 2019 at
St John's Roman Catholic Church,
Sundon Park, Luton followed
by interment at The Vale Cemetery, Luton. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for may be given direct via www.stroke.org.uk.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton. Tel. 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
