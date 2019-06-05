Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30
St John's Roman Catholic Church
Sundon Park
Luton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benedicte Pascal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benedicte Pascal

Notice Condolences

Benedicte Pascal Notice
PASCAL Benedicte Our family is devastated to announce
the untimely death of our wonderful
Benedicte Pascal who passed away
on 2nd May 2019 aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of Abdon, Mum to
Ann, Bridie, and Claudia. Nan to Jordan,
Joshua, Louis, Morgan and Carly.
Mum-in-law to John and Lawrence.
We miss you so very much.
Requiem mass will be held at
12.30pm on Friday 14th June 2019 at
St John's Roman Catholic Church,
Sundon Park, Luton followed
by interment at The Vale Cemetery, Luton. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for may be given direct via www.stroke.org.uk.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton. Tel. 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now