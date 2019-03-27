|
|
|
WOLFE Basil Richard John Of Luton.
Passed away peacefully on
13th March 2019, aged 78 years.
Funeral service took place on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at the
Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church, Luton, followed by the committal
at Luton Crematorium.
Donations if desired may be made direct to Missionaries of Charity Jhansi India-Orphanage or St John School for Deaf & Blind Children Haryana India.
Further Enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
Tel 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 27, 2019
