CHURCH Barry George Passed away suddenly on 12th August 2019,
aged 67 years.
Beloved son of
George and Jean Church.
Deeply missed by
his loving sister Diana.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Hugh's Lewsey Church Centre
on Tuesday 17th September 2019
at 10:30 AM.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Barry may
be made, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o White Dove Funerals, 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds, LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Sept. 11, 2019