The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
37 New Bedford Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU1 1SE
01582 725 493
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30
Vale Cemetery Chapel,
Luton
View Map
Barry Butterfield Notice
Butterfield Barry Passed away on 10th November 2019,
aged 80 years.
Loving Husband of Chris.
The funeral service will take place at the Vale Cemetery Chapel, Luton on Tuesday 5th December 2019 at 10.30am,
followed by interment in the Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, but alternatively donations can be made to Keech Hospice Care. The family request that mourners wear bright colours if possible.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 1SE.
Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 20, 2019
