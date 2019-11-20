|
Butterfield Barry Passed away on 10th November 2019,
aged 80 years.
Loving Husband of Chris.
The funeral service will take place at the Vale Cemetery Chapel, Luton on Tuesday 5th December 2019 at 10.30am,
followed by interment in the Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, but alternatively donations can be made to Keech Hospice Care. The family request that mourners wear bright colours if possible.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 1SE.
Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 20, 2019