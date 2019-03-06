Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
13:30
Luton Crematorium
OSBORN (nee DENTON)
Audrey Formerly of Toddington, passed away peacefully on 27th February 2019 aged
86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Richard Osborn, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service takes place at
Luton Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for
MS Society may be made online via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral
Service, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132


Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
