JEE ARTHUR RICHARD Formerly of Dunstable, peacefully passed away on Monday 25th February 2019, aged 80 years. Devoted husband
to the late Jean Jee.
Dad to Richard and Lisa and
loving grandad to India, Didi,
Charlotte and Kieran.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Thursday 14th March at 10:30 am. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations made payable to Alzheimer's Society May be sent c/o William Peacock and Sons,
Funeral Directors, Castle Hill Lodge, Castle Moat Road, Huntingdon, Cambs, PE29 3PG, Tel 01480 453882
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
