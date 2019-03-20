Ryan Anne







Memoriam for the 1st anniversary of our beloved Anne's passing. 26/03/2018.

In loving memory of a wonderful Wife, Mother, Nan, Mother in law and Sister.



Weep not for me though I have gone,

Into that gentle night,

Grieve if you will, but not for long,

Upon my souls sweet fight.



I am at peace, my souls at rest,

There is no need for tears,

For with your love I was so blessed,

For all those many years.



There is no pain, I suffer not,

The fear is now all gone,

Put now these things

out of your thoughts,

In your memory I live on.



Remember not my fight for breath,

Remember not the strife,

Please do not dwell upon my death,

But celebrate my life.



Forever in all of our hearts.

Loved and missed always.

Barney, Annette, Kevin,

