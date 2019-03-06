Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
37 New Bedford Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU1 1SE
01582 725 493
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
18:00
St Margaret of Scotland R/C Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00
St Margaret of Scotland R/C Church
Committal
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:30
Rothesay Road Cemetery
Notice Condolences

Anne McClung Notice
McCLUNG
Anne Mary Sadly passed away on
16th February, aged 78 years.

Loving mother to Aidan and
Lesley and nan to Carl.

Anne will be received into
St Margaret of Scotland R/C Church
on Thursday 28th March at 6.00pm.
The Requiem Mass will take place
the following day, Friday 28th March
at 12.00 noon followed by committal service at Rothesay Road Cemetery
at 1:30pm.
All further enquiries care of
Co-operative Funeralcare, 37 New Bedford Road, Luton, Bedfordshire,
LU1 1SE. Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
