McCLUNG
Anne Mary Sadly passed away on
16th February, aged 78 years.
Loving mother to Aidan and
Lesley and nan to Carl.
Anne will be received into
St Margaret of Scotland R/C Church
on Thursday 28th March at 6.00pm.
The Requiem Mass will take place
the following day, Friday 28th March
at 12.00 noon followed by committal service at Rothesay Road Cemetery
at 1:30pm.
All further enquiries care of
Co-operative Funeralcare, 37 New Bedford Road, Luton, Bedfordshire,
LU1 1SE. Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
