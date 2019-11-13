|
COSGROVE Anna Peacefully passed away at home with her daughter by her side
on the 5th November 2019,
aged 87 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Anna to be received in to
St. Joseph's RC Church, Luton on Wednesday, 20th November 2019 at 6.00 pm. Funeral service at the Church on 21st November 2019 at 9.30 am. followed by interment at the
Vale Cemetery, Luton at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only, please,
but donations, if so desired
to Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries care of
Shires Funeral Directors,
266 Leagrave Road, Luton, Beds,
LU3 1RB. Tel. 01582 493500.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 13, 2019