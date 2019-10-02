Home

Ann McKenna

McKENNA
Ann 3rd Anniversary

The love of my life, you were and always will be my darling wife.
Three years have gone,
life still feels so so wrong,
we wish you were here
where you belong.
Our love for you will never ever fade, the perfect wife and mother
that was ever made.
We cannot express how much you meant to us and how very much
we miss your tender touch.
So Annie my darling we send our love to you forever, breathe easy my angel, one day we will be back together.

Love always
Ted x
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019
