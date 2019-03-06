Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30
St Mary Magdalene
Whipsnade
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew White

Notice Condolences

Andrew White Notice
WHITE Andrew
'Andy' Of Whipsnade, passed away peacefully on 15th February 2019, aged 74 years. Funeral service takes place at 10:30 am on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
St Mary Magdalene, Whipsnade followed by the interment.
Family flowers only. Donations for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund, Rahul Joshi Unit
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
andrewwhite.
Enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Luton LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005



L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now