|
|
|
WHITE Andrew
'Andy' Of Whipsnade, passed away peacefully on 15th February 2019, aged 74 years. Funeral service takes place at 10:30 am on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
St Mary Magdalene, Whipsnade followed by the interment.
Family flowers only. Donations for Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund, Rahul Joshi Unit
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
andrewwhite.
Enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Luton LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More