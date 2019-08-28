|
|
|
REYNOLDS Alice Maud Passed away peacefully
on August 9th 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved mother to Elaine
she will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Celebration of Life service to take place on Monday 9th September 12.30pm
at Sacred Heart Church Luton
followed by cremation.
Immediate family only in
black mourning attire.
Family flowers only by request. Donations to Breathe Easy
may be made at the service.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service tel:01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 28, 2019