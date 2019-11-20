|
Hodson Aldercine After a long and productive life, we are sad to announce the passing of Aldercine on 5th November 2019 at Jubilee Court, Stevenage. Formerly of Easingwold Gardens, Luton,
and you to find out.
Service to take place at Norse Road Cemetery Chapel, 104 Norse Road, Bedford, MK41 0RL on Tuesday 26th November at 11.30am. Donations to her favourite charities can be made
in Mum's memory via the
Just Giving website.
All enquiries to Austin's
Tel: 01438 316623
Published in Luton News on Nov. 20, 2019