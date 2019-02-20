|
CARTER Aileen Patricia On 6th February 2019 peacefully at home, aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of John (deceased), mum to Christopher, Veronica and Patricia, step-mum to Stephen, grandma to Jack, Sophie, Emma
and Charlotte, mother in law to
Peter and Laura.
Formerly of Harlington.
Sung Requiem Latin Mass will be held at 12:30pm on Monday 25th February at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Flitwick, followed by cremation at North Herts Memorial Park
and Crematorium.
Aileen will be received into church at 3pm on Sunday 24th February 2019.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Neville's Funeral Service, Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
