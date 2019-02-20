Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:30
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
Flitwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Carter

Notice Condolences

Aileen Carter Notice
CARTER Aileen Patricia On 6th February 2019 peacefully at home, aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of John (deceased), mum to Christopher, Veronica and Patricia, step-mum to Stephen, grandma to Jack, Sophie, Emma
and Charlotte, mother in law to
Peter and Laura.
Formerly of Harlington.
Sung Requiem Latin Mass will be held at 12:30pm on Monday 25th February at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Flitwick, followed by cremation at North Herts Memorial Park
and Crematorium.
Aileen will be received into church at 3pm on Sunday 24th February 2019.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Neville's Funeral Service, Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now