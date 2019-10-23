|
|
|
THORNTON Adrienne
Nee Kelly On 13th October 2019, peacefully
in hospital,
aged 49 years.
Much loved wife of Nick, mum to Dayna, daughter to May and Patrick and
sister to Kevin and Barbara.
Requiem Mass will be held at 12.30pm on 30th October 2019 at
St Johns The Apostle Roman Catholic Church, followed by cremation at
The Vale Cemetery and Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
British Lung Foundation
may be given via www.
justgiving.com/fundraising/dayna-land.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Marsh Road, Luton, LU3 2RZ.
Telephone 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019