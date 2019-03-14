Resources More Obituaries for Maddy-Leigh HARBINSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maddy-Leigh HARBINSON

In loving memory of our beloved and beautiful daughter Maddy-Leigh (11) who passed away suddenly but peacefully on 18th February 2019. Our hearts break and tears or words cannot take away the pain for the love we have for you. Love you even more! Love Mummy Sabrina, Daddy Colin, Brother Tristen, Grandparents, Godparents, Aunties, Uncles and Cousins.

A special thank you to the Ambulance Service, Craigavon Area Hospital, Belfast RVH Children's Hospital, Lismore Comprehensive School and Choir, St. Anthony's Primary School, St. Anthony's Parish, Lurgan Parish, Newmills Presbyterian Church, FADD and to the family circle and very close friends who called at the home. Thank you to all those who have helped with the funeral arrangements, sang at the funeral, prayed, sent flowers, Mass and sympathy cards, letters, provided food and supported the family at this very difficult time. Thank you to Maddy-Leigh's cousins and special friends who came to the house and participated in her funeral. We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from family, friends and the community. Sleep peacefully with all the Angels in Heaven and with baby Auntie Melissa.

The Months Mind will be held at St. Anthony's Church on Monday 18th March at 9:30am. Published in Lurgan Mail on Mar. 14, 2019