Notice JORDAN Jim The family and family circle of the late Jim Jordan wish to thank all those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement. To all those who called at the home, sent letters, Mass cards, brought gifts, attended the funeral or helped in any way. Special thanks to the care team from Cheshire Mews, to the Doctors and Nurses from AMU Craigavon Area Hospital, Church Walk Surgery, Fr. McConville for the beautiful Mass, and to Lynn Laferty, Paula Jordan and Tom Jordan for the beautiful musical tribute at his Mass. Thanks also to Unch for the refreshments and to St. Peters GAA Club for the use of their hall after the service. Thanks also to Jack and Margaret McLearnon for the dignified funeral arrangements. As we cannot thank everyone individually we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all in grateful appreciation. Published in Lurgan Mail on June 20, 2019