CARVILLE
Jean
Died 16th November 2013
Treasured and loving memories of a loving Wife, Mother and Nannie.
Those special memories of you will always bring a smile, If only we could have you back for just a little while, Then we could sit and talk again like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will, The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain, But you're forever in our hearts until we all meet again.
Love always, husband Denis, daughter Una, son-in-law Paddy granddaughter Katie and grandson Sean. xxxx
Published in Lurgan Mail on Nov. 14, 2019
