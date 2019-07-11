Resources More Obituaries for Jane MAGEE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane MAGEE

MAGEE JANE

We sincerely wish to thank our family, friends and colleagues for the expressions of sympathy afforded us on the death of our Jane. We especially wish to thank all who supported us with supplies, cooking, sandwich and cake making. To those who made tea and coffee for all who visited, your hard work was very much appreciated. To the family and friends who assisted in the planning of Jane's funeral, we are truly thankful for all you have done. To the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in Ward 2B Belfast City Hospital for the care and consideration given to Jane during her time in hospital, we are eternally grateful. To the family and friends who supported Jane and us during her illness and especially during her time in Ward 2B, words will never be enough to express our thanks. Jane was deeply loved during her life but never more than during her final weeks. Our deepest appreciation to each and every one of you for your kindness, support and love.

The Magee Family

Dance like no one is watching, sing like no one is listening, love like it will never hurt and live like its heaven on earth.

Jane's Months Mind will be on Saturday 13th July at 9.30am in St Peter's Church, Lurgan with light refreshments afterwards in St Peter's Hall. Published in Lurgan Mail on July 11, 2019