Notice McKANE

Ernest

The Family of the late Ernie McKane wish to thank all family, friends and neighbours who sympathised and prayerfully supported them in their recent bereavement. Thank you to everyone who called at our home, attended the funeral, sent cards, messages of sympathy and donations to the Leprosy Mission in lieu of flowers. The pastoral support of Rev Haugh, Rev Livingston and Rev McMaster during Ernie's illness was very much appreciated. The help of Rev McMaster and members of Knocknamuckley Church with the Thanksgiving Service and tea were also appreciated. The family also acknowledge the care provided by Dr. Patterson and the staff of Lurgan Medical Centre as well as the nursing staff in the various wards of Craigavon and Lurgan hospitals who looked after Ernie during his time there. Thank you also to Malcolmson Funeral Service for the professional care with the funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere appreciation. Published in Lurgan Mail on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.