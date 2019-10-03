|
CARVILLE
Denis
Died 6th October 1990
Age 19
Treasured and loving memories of Denis, a dear son, brother and uncle.
He went away without farewell, He said goodbye to none, But heavens gate was open wide, And a loving voice said "Come." Beside his grave we often stand, Our hearts are tired and sore, But through the gloom there came the words "Not dead, just gone before." His charming ways and smiling face, Are a pleasure to recall, He had a kindly word for each, And died, loved by all.
Loved and missed every day by Dad, sister Una, brother-in-law Paddy, niece Katie, nephew Sean. xxxx
Published in Lurgan Mail on Oct. 3, 2019