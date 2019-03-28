McKEAG CAITRIONA

12th Anniversary

Died

30th March 2007

In loving memory of our beautiful daughter.



The last time we saw you we tried not to cry.

We bent down to kiss you and whisper our goodbye.

It only seems like yesterday our hearts are still so sore.

For every hour of every day we miss you more and more.

We think about you always and often talk to you.

We have so many wonderful memories but we wish we still had you.

Of all the gifts in life however big or small.

To have you as our daughter was the greatest gift of all.

Our memories are not framed in gold for everyone to see,

They're tucked safely in our hearts where you Caitríona will always be.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through we will always Love and remember you.



Night, night, God Bless, Love you.

Mum and Dad xxxx

Mary Queen of the Gael

Mary Queen of the Gael

Pray for us