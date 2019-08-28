|
FINNIE Wayne Passed away suddenly at home on
17th August 2019 amongst family.
A celebration of his life will be held at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd of September at 10AM.
Wayne's family would like people to wear colourful clothing.
Flowers can be sent to
Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate, Louth.
Donations can be sent to
The Ark, Donna Nook Road,
North Somercotes, LN11 7NX,
or can be left after the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 28, 2019