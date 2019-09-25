|
WHITE Walter Graham Passed away peacefully on
10th September 2019, aged 91 years
at Fotherby House.
The Funeral Service is to take place at St Marys Church, Fotherby on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "The Firefighters Charity" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 25, 2019