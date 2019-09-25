Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00
St Marys Church
Fotherby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter White

Notice Condolences

Walter White Notice
WHITE Walter Graham Passed away peacefully on
10th September 2019, aged 91 years
at Fotherby House.

The Funeral Service is to take place at St Marys Church, Fotherby on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 11am.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "The Firefighters Charity" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.