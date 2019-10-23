Home

DRAPER Vivienne It is with deep sadness that
we announce the death of Viv
who passed away peacefully on
30th September 2019, aged 79.
Cherished wife of the late Dave,
loving mum to Kathryn and Jonathan,
proud granny of Bob and Tom,
mother-in-law to Sally and Paul
and a dear friend to many;
she will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, North Somercotes
on Friday 1st November at 1pm
followed by a private committal.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
St Mary's Church can be left
at the service or sent to the church.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate,
Louth LN11 9BX or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 23, 2019
