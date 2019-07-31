|
Lambert Verna Sadly, passed away on 19th July 2019, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Gordon Lambert,
mum of Derek and Jean, mother-in-law to Margaret and Dave, grandma and nanny to all the grandchildren.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August 2019 at 12 Noon.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to "LNAACT" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 31, 2019