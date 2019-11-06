|
FREEMAN Vere Sadly passed away on
24th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Edna,
father of Caroline and Rachel.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth,
LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 6, 2019