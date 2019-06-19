|
Grantham Vera Peacefully passed away on
7th June 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Noel,
much loved mum of Austin and
Jayne, treasured nana of Joshua
and Amelia, mother in law of
Trish and loving sister to Ella.
The Funeral Service is to be
held at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 1st July 2019 at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"St Barnabas Hospice Trust"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at
www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral
/online-obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth, LN11 9AA. (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
