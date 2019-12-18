|
HASKELL Trudie Anne It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Trudie who passed away peacefully on 11th December,
aged 71 years.
Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Keith, devoted mum of
Georgina and son in law Gary,
and cherished nanna of Lillie Rose.
A funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, North Somercotes on Tuesday 31st December at 1:00pm followed by a committal at
North Somercotes Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations for
The Brain Tumour Charity
can be left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019