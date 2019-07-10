|
Smith Tony Suddenly passed away on
1st July 2019, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Hazel, loving
father of Beverley, father in law
of Alan, treasured pumba of
Maxwell and Cameron.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Grimsby Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July 2019 at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to "Guide Dogs for the Blind" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 10, 2019